Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Neue Mega-Fusion lässt Umsätze explodieren! Hohe Kursziele vergeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2021 | 09:04
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Advertising Association: The 28th China International Advertising Festival opened in Xiamen

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the China Advertising Association and specially supported by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, the 28th China International Advertising Festival opened in Xiamen on December 11. Settled to be held in Xiamen for the second year, this session covers rich contents including awarding events, summit forums, media promotion, exhibitions, etc., and a large number of companies from advertising and related industries participated in this exhibition.

Leaders from related national ministries and committees, related department leaders of Fujian and Xiamen, executives of related central media and national market supervision and administration officials attended the opening ceremony. Besides, executives of adverting associations of various provinces and cities, and national advertising industry parks, domestic and overseas guests, and registered representatives of different regions in China also participated in this event.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.