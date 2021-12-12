A very good week for our ATX TR. News came from S Immo, Immofinanz, Andritz (2), Zumtobel, Valneva, Marinomed, Warimpex, Lenzing, Wienerberger, Raiffeisen and Erste Bank. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,47% to 7.702,85 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 40,92%. Up to now there were 150 days with a positive and 91 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,84% away, from the low 40,92%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,42%, the weakest is Friday with -0,18%. These are the best-performers this week: EVN 8,09% in front of Lenzing 7,05% and FACC 5,82%. Further highlights this week: EVN for 6 days in a row up (8,3% gain from 25,3 to 27,4), also S Immo 4 days up (2,11% gain from 21,3 to 21,75), Porr 3 days down (3,18% loss from 13,22 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...