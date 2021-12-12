Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit organization CDP, securing a place on its prestigious "A List" for tackling climate change as well as acting to protect water security and forests.Lenzing: weekly performance: 7.05% Wienerberger: The acquisition of Meridian Brick in North America is yet another step in Wienerberger's consistent pursuit of its own growth strategy focused on innovation and sustainability. With its pioneering product offer and a steadily growing portfolio, Wienerberger will be able to serve customers in the USA and Canada as a full-range provider of facade and building envelope solutions. To this end, the company relies on a ...

