NEW YORK, Dec 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK: FBSE), a web analytics company and big data provider, puts value and benefits in the reach of smaller businesses using the ultimate renewable resource - data.Data has been called the new oil, alluding to the enormous business opportunity and potential revenues from providing and processing big data. This has not always been within the reach of small-medium businesses. Not all companies are big enough to research and drill for oil.The view of data as 'oil' is beginning to change. Recently Forbes compared data to the "ultimate renewable resource", a more succinct view of the opportunity. Fastbase's CEO believes that data is a resource that should be within the grasp of all businesses not just wealthy corporations. So Fastbase processes and analyses tremendously large data sets that can be used to advance businesses by revealing new trends and associations and then provide the information and knowledge to companies for free or for subscription.Fastbase extracts value from lead data, demographics, firmographics and website usage data. The data is then analyzed and formatted for small (and large) businesses.The CEO of Fastbase, Rasmus Refer said: "We have seen in the last couple of years how big data was leveraged in the fight against the pandemic: tracking people's movements, early warning of high-risk areas and screening of asymptomatic potential infections. Big data is equally valuable in the business environment. It can revolutionize sales and marketing. Our vision is to help small companies grow larger. Providing them with the benefits of big data is our way of helping them achieve that growth."With the launch of WebLeads 8.0 Fastbase is bringing the next level of lead generation to SME's all over the world. During the spring an even more powerful enterprise version using AI and real-time lead-identification is going to deliver data intelligence and analytics to large companies and top brands worldwide.According to ReportLinker, the global lead generation solution market is expected to grow from US$ 3,103.80 million in 2021 to US$ 9,589.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2028.Fastbase will earnestly pursue a larger share of this lucrative market and with its formidable new WebLeads 8.0 aims to be a powerful contender in the leadgen market that could rival HubSpot and Marketo.Fastbase is listed on the New York OTC market. Find the latest Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE) stock quote, news and press releases or trade shares on E*TRADEAbout Fastbase, Inc.Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality), or users c-an continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.Fastbase Inc.140 Broadway, 46th Floor10005 New York, United StatesPhone +1- 800 490 7454Email: sales@fastbase.comTwitter: @FastbaseCwww.fastbase.comSource: Fastbase Inc.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.