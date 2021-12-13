

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan was stagnant in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of +18.



That missed forecasts for a reading of +19 and was unchanged from three months ago.



The outlook came in at +13, missing expectations for +19 and down from +14 in the previous quarter.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 9.3 percent, missing forecasts for a gain of 9.8 percent and down from 10.1 percent in the previous three months.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +9, beating forecasts for +6 and up from +2. The outlook was +8, missing forecasts for +10 and up from +3.



