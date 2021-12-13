Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2021
ThalesNano Inc.: ThalesNano wins R&D Top 100 Award again - This time for Photochemistry

Company group announces record-setting year for growth

CLEVELAND and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 11th November 2021. The prestigious R&D World Magazine has announced that ThalesNano's PhotoCube is a winner of the renowned worldwide R&D Top 100 competition, often called "Oscar of Innovation".

The PhotoCube is the result of an R&D collaboration between ComInnex, ThalesNano, and Professor Timothy Noel from the Technical University of Eindhoven. The PhotoCube won the award because it's the first batch and flow-based bench top multi-wavelength instrument available in the market for advanced photochemical applications. The system ensures safe use thanks to its built-in safety features that prevent the user from exposure to high-intensity light. Click here for more information:https://thalesnano.com/products-and-services/photocube/ (https://thalesnano.com/products-and-services/photocube/)

Mr. Gergely Darvas, CEO, stated "We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award for the third time. Following on from the H-Cube win in 2005 and the H-Genie in 2019, this result confirms that ground breaking innovation and excellence are concepts that we strive for and that define our company."

Since the H-Genie's win, ThalesNano Energy (sister company) has also gone from strength to strength. "We have grown over 60% this year, which really validates the original concept of bringing a safer and smarter alternative to hydrogen cylinders to the lab," said Mr. Richard Jones, CEO. "With the introduction of the H-Genie Lite this year and additional products to come next year, the future looks bright."

ThalesNano Inc. contact:

Adrienn Németh
Head of Sales & Marketing
E-mail: adrienn.nemeth@thalesnano.com (mailto:adrienn.nemeth@thalesnano.com)
Phone: +361-8808-500
Fax: +361-8808-501

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3567ecb-fb37-4c64-8e91-0b5bbef4196d (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3567ecb-fb37-4c64-8e91-0b5bbef4196d)


