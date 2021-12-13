

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK), in its response to media speculation, on Monday confirmed that it is in discussions regarding a potential transaction involving Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma Ltd.



Media reported earlier that the company t was in talks to buy Vifor Pharma to be worth about A$10 billion or $7.2 billion.



The company now added that there remains no certainty at this time that any transaction will result and, if a transaction does result, when such a transaction would occur.



CSL said it will keep the market informed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations, and otherwise does not intend to comment on such matters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIFOR PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de