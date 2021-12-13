HARMONY Alliance: New HARMONY Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Research Results from HARMONY to facilitate tailored treatment choices in subtypes of blood cancer

- Big Data analyses have produced novel insights that may improve the prognostication of patients with AML and CLL

- These results may be used to identify high-risk patients and to make better-informed treatment choices in the future

- The new data is presented at the 63nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)

Does RAD21 Co-Mutation Have a Role in DNMT3A Mutated AML? - Raúl Azibeiro Melchor Universitario de Salamanca: "We studied gene-gene interactions in ~3600 patients with AML. We discovered that a mutation in the RAD21 gene has a positive effect on outcome in a particular group of patients. These results provide insight into the molecular landscape of AML. In long term, results may be used to improve prognostication and inform treatment choices in patients with AML."

Harmony Alliance provides a machine learning researching tool to predict the risk of relapse after first remission in AML patients treated without allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation - Marta Sobas, Medical University of Wroclaw: "We have developed a machine learning tool to more accurately predict the risk of relapse in these particular patients. We used data from 842 patients with AML to develop the tool. Based on patient characteristics such as age, gender, molecular genetic mutations, and cytogenetic abnormalities, the tool graphically provides the probability of Relapse-Free Survival over time."

Impact of Gender on Molecular AML Subclasses - a HARMONY study - Tommaso Matteuzzi, Università di Bologna: "We searched for gender differences in mutational patterns in ~2800 AML patient. HARMONY data is harmonized, ensures data comparability and allows meaningful analyses of gender imbalances. We studied AML molecular subclasses with advanced clustering methods observing differences in mutational patterns between males and females".

Different prognostic impact of recurrent gene mutations in IGHV-mutated and IGHV-unmutated chronic lymphocytic leukemia: a retrospective, multi-center cohort study by ERIC, the European Research Initiative on CLL, in HARMONY - Larry Mansouri, ERIC European Research Initiative on CLL: "Two major subtypes of CLL are based on the mutational status of the immunoglobulin heavy variable genes. We discovered mutations within several genes that constitute a high-risk profile in patients with M-CLL. This may help to identify patients with an unfavorable prognosis, with obvious implications for therapy choice."

