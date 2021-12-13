First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to bonus shares

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as per 14 December 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061549052 ---------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople ---------------------------------------- Volume before change: 54,831,600 shares ---------------------------------------- Change: 64,800 shares ---------------------------------------- Volume after change: 54,896,400 shares ---------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0,02 ---------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 ---------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032175