The "Europe Rehabilitation robots Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Prosthetic Robots, Assistive Robots, and Exoskeleton Robots), and End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rehabilitation Centers Segment to Dominate Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market during 2020-2028

Europe's Rehabilitation Robots market is expected to reach US$ 708.87 million by 2028 from 185.69 US$ million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the European rehabilitation robots market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. FDA authorizations and product development releases is the major factor driving the growth of the European rehabilitation robots market. However, issues such as robotic devices being expensive hinder the growth of the European rehabilitation robots market.

The European rehabilitation robots market is segmented into type and End-user. Based on type, the rehabilitation robots market is segmented into therapeutic robots, assistive robots, exoskeleton robots, and prosthetic robots. The exoskeleton robots segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Based on End-user, the rehabilitation robots market is segmented into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and specialty clinics. The rehabilitation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer patients is high in terms of anxiety, fear, and psychological distress. Among all European countries, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are most affected due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths associated with it. Patients suffering from stroke or COVID-19 develop anxiety, depression, fatigue, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition to the physical or cognitive state, psychological health acts as an indicator of the surviving population's quality of living. Patients suffering from stroke or COVID-19 develop anxiety, depression, fatigue, and post-traumatic stress disorder in the European region. In addition to the physical or cognitive state, psychological health acts as an indicator of the surviving population's quality of living. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak requires rapid reshaping of rehabilitation services to include patients recovering from severe COVID-19 with post-intensive care syndromes, which results in physical deconditioning and cognitive impairments, patients with comorbid conditions, and other patients requiring physical therapy during the outbreak with no or limited access to hospital and rehabilitation centers. Thus, with the rise in the development of the cognitive state, psychological health there is a chance of growth for the rehabilitation robot market. Nevertheless, the market player companies are not able to launch the new technologies due to the burden of the pandemic in the European region is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Cyberdyne Inc.; DIH Medical; Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc; Kinova Inc; Rewalk Robotics Ltd; Rex Bionics Ltd; and Toyota Motor Corporation are among the leading companies in the European rehabilitation robots market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. has signed a contract partnership with a German private health insurance provider that will allow all qualifying spinal cord injury (SCI) beneficiaries to apply for a ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton system.

The report segments the Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market follows: Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market By Type

Exoskeleton Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Assistive Robots

Prosthetic Robots

Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market By End-user

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Europe Rehabilitation Robots Market By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

