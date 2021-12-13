Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.12.2021 | 14:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antigua Newsroom: US Jury finds Antiguan Dr. Craig S Wright sole creator of Bitcoin in Kleiman v Wright Trial over US $50 Billion in Satoshi Nakamoto IP

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. federal court has declared Antiguan-Australian citizen, Dr. Craig S. Wright to be the sole individual who can claim the mantle of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin.

On December 6, the jury in the Florida civil trial Kleiman v. Wright returned a verdict rejecting arguments that Wright had help from his former friend and colleague Dave Kleiman in developing the Bitcoin technology.

The suit was brought by Ira Kleiman, brother of Dave Kleiman, who died in April 2013.

Following his victory, Wright issued a statement thanking his supporters and expressing satisfaction for being "completely vindicated."

Wright, who earlier this year won a UK court judgment over his copyright in the Bitcoin white paper, said each legal victory "takes us closer to a world where digital cash is used. Not a global casino, but real digital cash."

Satoshi Nakamoto released the Bitcoin white paper in October 2008, while the technology itself made its debut the following January.

Wright stepped away from the project in the years following its launch, only to see his vision corrupted by developers who stripped Bitcoin of all its utility, resulting in the corrupted BTC technology that functions only as an inert form of 'digital gold.'

In response, Wright developed BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision), which honors the white paper's vision of cost-effective microtransactions, while also serving as a powerful data management and valuation protocol.

BSV's unlimited scaling capacity led MNP - one of Canada's leading accounting and business advisory service firms - to issue a paper this year hailing BSV as the world's most energy efficient blockchain.

Antiguan citizen, Calvin Ayre, has long been one of BSV's biggest supporters, including organizing the BSV Enterprise Blockchain Conference series (CoinGeek), which this year staged events in both New York and Zurich.

Ayre and Wright share both a disdain for the scam-plagued 'crypto' sector and a belief that BSV is the only public blockchain that offers practical utility.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.