Firmenich receives industry-leading Sustainalytics ESG score of 7.5, ranking 37th of approximately 15,000 companies rated worldwide

GENEVA, Dec. 13, 2021 Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is pleased to announce that it has received an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score of 7.5 from Sustainalytics, ranking it number 37 of the 14,983 companies rated worldwide. This surpasses the Group's previous score of 8.6 in February 2021, which had already placed Firmenich as the leader in its industry and in the top 1% of all rated companies.

The improvement in this rating is linked to progress along all three dimensions of ESG, including in renewable energy programs, human capital development and ESG reporting audit. This progress is consistent with Firmenich's drive towards achieving its 2025 ESG goals across three key areas: climate, nature and people.

"We are very proud to have again received such a positive rating from Sustainalytics. Our people are engaged every day to ensure that we deliver on our ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich. "Responsible business is at the center of our strategy and is a source of trust for our customers and our investors. Our leadership in ESG offers differentiation and competitive advantage for our company. We are committed to continue raising the bar in ESG and to reach our ambitious 2025 targets for climate and nature, including carbon neutral direct operations by 2025."

Sustainalytics is a global leader in ESG and Corporate Governance research and ratings, evaluating companies against sustainability risks, which can have material consequences for businesses. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes.

Further to this rating and reinforcing the company's ESG credentials, Firmenich was this month awarded a fourth consecutive Triple "A" by CDP for the Group's leadership in transparency and action on climate change, water security and forestry protection, one of only two companies in the world to achieve this. Firmenich is also ranked in the top 10 of the World Benchmarking Alliance's food and agriculture benchmark, leading its industry.

You can learn more about Firmenich's sustainability leadership and goals in its latest 2021 ESG Report.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

