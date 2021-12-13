Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Allarity Therapeutics A/S updated (665/21)

On April 3, 2020, the shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S ("Allarity" or the "Company") (formerly Oncology Venture A/S) were given observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position and circumstances resulting in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer and the pricing of its financial instruments. On June 4, 2021, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company's intention to transfer all of its assets to an American subsidiary and distribute the shares in the subsidiary to the Company's shareholders, as part of a transition to a U.S. listing of the Company's business. On December 11, 2021, Allarity issued a press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S (ALLR, ISIN code DK0060732477, order book ID 123713). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB