Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH3F ISIN: DK0060732477 Ticker-Symbol: ONQ 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Allarity Therapeutics A/S updated (665/21)

On April 3, 2020, the shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S ("Allarity" or the
"Company") (formerly Oncology Venture A/S) were given observation status with
reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position and circumstances resulting in a substantial uncertainty
regarding the issuer and the pricing of its financial instruments. 

On June 4, 2021, the observation status was updated with reference to the
Company's intention to transfer all of its assets to an American subsidiary and
distribute the shares in the subsidiary to the Company's shareholders, as part
of a transition to a U.S. listing of the Company's business. 

On December 11, 2021, Allarity issued a press release with information that the
Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S (ALLR, ISIN code
DK0060732477, order book ID 123713). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
