Halberd Corporation: Halberd Successfully Eradicates Interleukin-1 in Its Continued Progress Toward Eliminating Neurodegenerative Diseases

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has demonstrated 100% eradication of Interleukin-1 (IL-1) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Interleukin-1 is associated with numerous diseases ranging from autoimmune to Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer's Disease. Halberd's demonstrated ability to control the levels of IL-1, coupled with its previous successful elimination of TNF-alpha and other inflammatory cytokines and antigens from CSF, the company believes it has achieved unparalleled progress toward slowing or preventing the onset of Alzheimer's Disease and other disease states.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board certified attending neurologist remarked, "Interleukin-1 is associated with many diseases, including critically life-threatening and quality of life deterioration afflictions. The ability to control the levels of IL-1 in cerebral spinal fluid gives us an effective tool in obstructing the progression of various neurological diseases, especially Alzheimer's, as well as other diseases with the same antigens and/or cytokines."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, added, "We have now demonstrated that through our patented and patent pending extracorporeal laser irradiation methodology that we can eradicate targeted disease antigens and inflammatory cytokines associated with neurodegenerative diseases. We have no doubt that our technology will also be successful in eliminating the balance of the inflammatory cytokines and excitatory neurotransmitters identified in our test plan.

Hartman continued, "Our longer-term objective continues to focus on the eradication of the remaining pathogens from CSF and blood related to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Lou Gehrig's Disease, Epilepsy and Obesity. Halberd's advancement in the elimination of the pathogens listed above is unique in the industry. Our goal is to create a revolution in the successful treatment of the causes of neurodegenerative diseases that heretofore have not been adequately treated."

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed nineteen related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis. The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders."

