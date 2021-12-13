Part of a $1.25M Open Purchase Order from a Strategic Channel Partner Latest Signing of NYSE Listed Brand Supports Continued Customer Diversification Initial Campaign Focused on Video Based Content via Hashoff 2.0 for TikTok

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new managed service contract with a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $8 Billion. This new client specializes in e-commerce of premium eye wear products via a range of online portals and supports client diversification as the latest new account from an open $1,250,000M purchase order from a strategic partner.

This latest client signing reaffirms DGTL's commitment to diversifying Hashoff's active client mix. In the first year under DGTL ownership, Hashoff has expanded key customers from three core active accounts (who are highly concentrated in retail and event-based sectors), to now current thirteen active global brands and agency partners.

Active key accounts now include leading brands the e-sports gaming, consumer products, health and beauty, financial services, travel, and electronics industries. Key accounts span across the North American, and APAC markets. Hashoff continues to target new client signings with mobile-social endemic brands, including the annual renewal of a SaaS licensing contract with their top producing e-sports and gaming client early last week.

Hashoff's Managing Director, Mr. Charlie Thomas, reports, "We are pleased to announce this new managed service campaign with a top e-commerce retailer. This campaign will act as a pilot with a confirmation that this client while continue to add new managed service campaigns with Hashoff in 2022. We also recently announced a leading earphone brand from this same strategic partner. Channel partnerships are becoming a significant pipeline for new accounts for Hashoff. Based on initial success, we anticipate this strategic partnership will thrive post the completion of these new client signings."

The inaugural content campaign with this client is focused on leveraging Hashoff 2.0's new capabilities to create and distribute video content on TikTok. This campaign will center on promoting home based product demonstrations to target market consumers. A spectrum of creators has been selected for product videos with a focus on profiles that support a qualified consumer base with higher-than-average monthly time spent online. Social publisher content will go-live in the coming weeks as top social creators receive their product demonstration kits and begin to submit new video content for client approval.

As previously announced, management also reports that both DGTL Holdings Inc. and Engagement Labs remain fully committed to completing their prospective merger and are in the process completing a concurrent financing to complete the acquisition. Management will provide further updates on each step in this ongoing process as they are completed. Both companies are targeting a final closing of the merger in Q1 of 2022.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in acquiring and accelerating fully commercialized B2B enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is actively building a portfolio SaaS powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the categories of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB as "DGTHF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L".

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff LLC owns an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) platform built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff empowers global brands by identifying, scoring, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for global brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff recently launched version 2.0 compatible for video-based applications (e.g. TikTok) and for conversion of social content to web advertisements via programmatic DSP distribution platforms. Hashoff's active key customer portfolio includes DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Dunkin Brands, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Philippines Airlines, and channel partners Veritone, Centro, Wideout AQA, etc. Past clients are Nestle, Post Holdings Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Novartis, etc. Learn more at https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

