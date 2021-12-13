DJ HMS Group Schedules 9 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

Moscow, Russia - December 13, 2021

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 on the evening of Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 14:00 MSK on December 16, 2021.

The Group's financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call will be available under the "Investor relations" section of HMS' website prior to the conference call.

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 14.00 (MOSCOW) / 12.00 (London)

HMS Group 9m 2021 IFRS results

Conference passcode: 1088823

To participate in the conference call, please dial in:

Russia Local: +7 495 646 5137

Russia Toll Free: 8 10 8002 8655011

UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9601

UK Toll Free: 0800 279 6877

US Local: +1 323 701 0160

US Toll Free: 800 289 0741

Live link

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hmsgroup20211216

Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available.

We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the call.

For more information, please, contact:

Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG).

