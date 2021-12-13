Providing Credit Services So People Can Live Their Most Financially Free Lives, Doctor Credit Repair Is Here To Help Make Important Financial Changes In Your Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / We are often told that hard work and dedication to our work is the best way to create a successful financial life. However, there are numerous other factors that stand in the way of building true wealth. The biggest one is the lack of education on how to manage finances and instruction on how to build wealth. These things impact your credit score, which in turn, impacts your ability to purchase important pieces of your life like a house or a car.

Doctor Credit Repair is helping people build better credit and manage their finances so they can make those important purchases without worrying that their credit score will stand in their way. They also focus on how you can leverage your credit and money to build your wealth up even more.

The business began because they realized how much people lacked knowledge about their finances. This gap in education was true for people who were just arriving in the United States as well as people who had spent their entire lives here. They wanted to make sure that no one would suffer unnecessarily because they were not given the best information or any information at all on how credit works.

Their end goal is to create financial freedom for their clients. This, to the team, means that you are able to get your free time back when you would normally be worrying about how to make ends meet as well as being able to retire comfortably in your 60s without a concern.

The Doctor Credit Repair team is run by Joel Almonte . Joel, like many, grew up with parents who had to work day and night just to scrape by. He knew he did not want this for himself or for any other person. He dedicated himself to this business for just that reason.

"Being the son of parents who migrated here from Dominican Republic, they didn't always have the best credit or the knowledge to know how to financially leverage it to their benefit and the school system never taught us a thing about credit. Realizing how a huge portion of the US population needed credit repair or had no idea of how credit works inspired me to help and teach others. The financial institutions don't want the majority of the population to be financially educated," Joel remarks.

With some many more people to help, the Doctor Credit Repair team has a lot of exciting projects planned for this year. Their biggest one is to focus on self reflection and betterment to ensure that they are providing the best service possible for all of their customers, so that they are able to live their lives in comfort. What separates Doctor Repair from others is their ability to look inwards and make changes to be able to provide the best care.

To find out more about Doctor Credit Repair and to get help with your credit score, you can check out their website here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Doctor Credit Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677195/Providing-Credit-Services-So-People-Can-Live-Their-Most-Financially-Free-Lives-Doctor-Credit-Repair-Is-Here-To-Help-Make-Important-Financial-Changes-In-Your-Life