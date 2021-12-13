

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Co. (DE) announced Monday the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to add 150 Information Technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company.



Initially, the facility will target IT capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data and analytics, and a variety of innovation related technical skills.



The new facility, located in the fast-growing Fulton Market neighborhood, will allow Deere to recruit from the deep bench of diverse talent in Chicago and provide them with the flexibility of in-person collaboration. The new office is expected to open in late summer or early fall of 2022.



The investment in Chicago includes an EDGE agreement offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), a program to support companies making large-scale capital investments and long-term job creation commitments in Illinois communities.



