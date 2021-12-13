Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Secures COVID-19 Testing Contract For Large Gaming Event In Las Vegas

Kai Medical Laboratory to Provide Over 6,000 Rapid Antigen and PCR COVID-19 Tests

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is proud to share that Kai Medical Laboratory ("Kai Labs") was selected as the COVID-19 testing partner for the Gala Games Conference ("Conference") in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Conference is held December 11th-13th, 2021, with the Kai Labs team onsite for more than ten days to provide screening and testing services.

The Conference is a multi-day event that marks one of the largest gaming events in the U.S. The sold-out event will welcome thousands of individuals to participate in onsite competitions and other in-person activities around blockchain and NFT gaming.

Kai Medical Laboratory, under the guidance of public health experts, and blockchain gaming powerhouse Gala Games, have meticulously developed multi-layered COVID testing plans for the large in-person event in the city of Las Vegas. All attendees and staff are required to take a test prior to entry on each day of the Conference. The Kai Labs medical team is prepared to conduct and manage secondary screening of individuals who may test positive through a rapid antigen test by administering a molecular test using the latest point-of-care rapid RT-PCR test equipment.

Kai Labs comprehensive strategies for the Conference keep all event attendees' health and safety at the forefront of their COVID testing process. Under the leadership of Yoshi Tyler, the COVID compliance officer, Kai is offering a paperless registration via scannable QR codes from any mobile device, tables spaciously separated to align with social distancing practices, and rigorous sanitizing processes.

"As we continue to return to life in-person, testing and vaccinations will remain pillars of everyday life," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "Our team is proud to assist a Las Vegas conference with reliable and convenient COVID-19 testing to safeguard their event. We're focused on leveraging our recently expanded lab facilities towards other potential event and enterprise contracts for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations."

Yoshi Tyler, Kai Medical Laboratory President, added, "Returning to in-person events is an exciting step forward but doing so safely is of the utmost importance. I'm thrilled to see our team hit the ground running to provide Gala Games with a reliable, integrated testing system that streamlines the attendee's experience."

Booster shots and convenient testing options continue to see high demand across business and event operations in North America as variants are circulating worldwide. The CDC encourages event organizers to implement various prevention strategies such as entry testing, encouraging vaccinations, wearing masks, physical distancing, washing hands, and routine surface cleaning.

Kai Labs is equipped to provide state-of-the-art, convenient COVID-19 testing for events and operations of all sizes. The Texas-based facility can also offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans aged five and older.

ABOUT KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY:

Kai Medical Laboratory is a high complexity laboratory accredited by Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA). Our team consists of experienced scientists, medical professionals, and pharmacists. We provide reliable testing solutions to hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and employer groups. Kai Medical Laboratory is focused on providing opportunities that change our current health system by improving quality of life for employees and improving business results for client companies. We offer diversified services across the country to meet current demands of today's healthcare needs.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

