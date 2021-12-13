Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with UNIFD as its exclusive advertising partner for its programmatic advertising placements for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick, iPhone, Android, Samsung Smart TV and Web-Based Platforms. UNIFD is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels.

The VYRE / UNIFD partnership is already yielding results, having commercial placements with Experian, Car Gurus, Turbo Tax, Etsy, Fetch, Overstock, Nordstrom Rack and Rakuten just to name a few. This partnership is another important step in VYRE's growth in the streaming space. The demand for strategic placements with VYRE is growing and being able to monetize content is one of the key factors of VYRE's success.

"The entire VYRE team has done a great job at securing self-produced and exclusive content across all major genres. This helps UNIFD utilize their expertise in the programmatic video space and go to market with a holistic offering to all major brands and advertisers a-like." - Paul Lajoie, UNIFD GM, Video Operations.

The partnership is a milestone for the business and comes on the heels of VYRE Network's third anniversary. Over the last three years VYRE has grown to having thousands of movies, TV shows, series and documentaries. VYRE Network is now being downloaded around the world.

David Hill, President of VYRE Networks, commented, "We are exceptionally thrilled to have Paul Lajoie, the General Manager at UNIFD running point for us. His experience in the industry is remarkably the best I have seen in this space."

ABOUT UNIFD

UNIFD (UNIFD.CO) is a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels. UNIFD has built an industry leading Connected TV as well as an 'Audio Everywhere' marketplace. www.UNIFD.co

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com

www.caboverdecap.com

Forward-Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107441