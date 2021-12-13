Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: KEMPOWER CORPORATION

NOTICE 13 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: KEMPOWER CORPORATION At the request of Kempower Corporation, Kempower Corporation's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 14, 2021. Trading code: KEMPOWR Number of shares: 55 542 920 ISIN code: FI4000513593 Order book ID: 243297 Company Identity Number: 2856868-5 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260