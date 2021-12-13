Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
13.12.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: KEMPOWER CORPORATION

NOTICE 13 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: KEMPOWER CORPORATION

At the request of Kempower Corporation, Kempower Corporation's shares will be
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 14, 2021. 

Trading code: KEMPOWR
Number of shares: 55 542 920
ISIN code: FI4000513593
Order book ID: 243297
Company Identity Number: 2856868-5

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 50 Industrials
Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander
Corporate Finance on +358 50 520 4098. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
