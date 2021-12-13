Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTCM") for its shares to trade on the OTCQB®. Lobe Sciences' common stock will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "LOBEF" at the opening of the market on December 13, 2021.

Philip Young, CEO & Director, commented, "The admission of our shares on a higher tier of the OTC Marketplace, the OTCQB, is an important step in our development as a publicly traded psychedelic company. The listing is a great achievement for Lobe Sciences as we look to increase investor awareness, broaden our investor base, and continue providing transparency to those seeking investment in our emerging industry."

Lobe's listing on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the public, enabling greater transparency. The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial and development stage companies in the United States and abroad. To be listed on OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities and trading.

A comprehensive overview of OTCM's criteria for qualifying to list on OTCQB can be accessed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQB_Standards.pdf

The Company has also previously received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC (DTC Eligible).

This admission of shares to the OTCQB is only applicable to trading in United States and does not represent a material change to the Company or its business activities. Any inquiries regarding this listing may be directed to Lobe's investor relations department.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

