First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of resolutions from the general meeting - Mdundo.com A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that, Mdundo.com A/S disclosed the resolutions from the general meeting the day after the general meeting was held. A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, section 6. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66