Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
13.12.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of quarterly report after deadline - Djurslands Bank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Djurslands Bank A/S disclosed a
quarterly for Q3 for 2020 report after the deadline. 

A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity
of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, section 6. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes. 





For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance,  
 tlf. 33 93 33 66
