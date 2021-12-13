Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QN ISIN: SE0016844831 Ticker-Symbol: 8JO 
Tradegate
13.12.21
21:58 Uhr
7,314 Euro
-0,034
-0,46 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3147,38213.12.
7,3127,38413.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2021 | 15:05
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bilia AB: Agreements entered into regarding the sale of one facility for Volvo and Renault in Uppsala, Sweden

Bilia has, as part of the agreement with Volvo Cars dated 1 October 2021,
entered into an agreement to sell one facility in Uppsala in Sweden to Bilbolaget Invest Sundsvall AB.

The facility conducts sales of new cars, used cars and service for Volvo and Renault.

The sale is expected to take place on 1 July 2022. The transfer is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

Gothenburg, December 13, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment

  • Agreements entered into regarding the sale of one facility for Volvo and Renault in Uppsala, Sweden (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fac6039-7bd6-4777-be0b-d82cadaf61b7)

VOLVO CAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.