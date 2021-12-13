Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd: Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD Announces Name Change to "The Mineral Company"

BRIGHTON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD (the "Company") (OTC PINK:IGEX) is pleased to announce that the Company has taken the initial steps toward changing the Company's name, and corporate rebranding. The new focus will be to enhance and strengthen IGEX position in the lithium and grapheme industry.

New Name - Same Strong Stock Symbol

The Company has changed its name to "The Mineral Company" with the State of Colorado. However, the Company's stock symbol remains the same "IGEX," as well as the Cusip. In addition to filing a certificate of amendment to the Company's articles of Incorporation with the Colorado Secretary of State, the Company also filed an Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form with FINRA regarding the proposed corporate name change. The name change is subject to review by FINRA and will not be effective until FINRA clears the actions. The Company expects that the name change will be effective before the end of 2021.

Stockholders holding their shares in electronic form at a brokerage firm, bank, or other nominee will automatically have their positions adjusted to reflect the name change.

Holders holding paper certificates may (but are not required to) send the certificates to the Company's transfer agent at the address provided below. The Transfer agent will issue a new share certificate reflecting the Name Change to each requesting shareholder.

Action Stock Transfer

2469 E. Fort Union Blvd., Suite 214

Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Phone: (801) 274-1088

Fax: (801) 274-1099

Please contact Action Stock Transfer for further information, related costs, and procedures before sending any certificates.

Our common stock will continue to be quoted on the OTC Markets Pink tier under the trading symbol "IGEX." The change to "The Mineral Company" acknowledges the company's growth, creating room for further growth. The Company's name change is a crucial step for the company to further strengthens its global position in the mineral industry. There will be no organizational changes.

About The Mineral Company.

The Mineral Company is based in Brighton, Colorado and Murcia, Spain (Europe). The Company, led by an experienced team, is involved in the lithium and grapheme industry, and actively and diligently working on an imminent merger as well as the acquisition of attractive industry participants to continue offering our shareholders and investors: smart investing, growth, and strong and recurring earning profits through the strong financial support of our preferred shareholders.

Email: info@indogloex.com, Twitter: IGEX _ Official, Telephone: +34 688971444

SOURCE: The Mineral Company (f/k/a Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677175/Indo-Global-Exchanges-Pte-LTD-Announces-Name-Change-to-The-Mineral-Company