HRBoost LLC: New Online Tool Poised to Relieve Today's Labor Market Challenges

LIBERTYVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / The unemployment crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the Great Resignation, has presented some of the U.S. labor market's biggest challenges. Businesses are having a tough time finding the right talent to fill vacancies at the same time that job seekers are trying to find a "good job." Both situations require more actionable information that goes beyond the job listing, resume or interview. Add to the mix the need to fill positions quickly as the economy tries to recover, while job seekers are running out of unemployment checks and financial reserves.

Enter HRBoost® LLC, an HR Shared Services firm that provides virtual and embedded strategic HR services tied to a company's needs and budget. Specializing in small to medium-sized companies and organizations, the award-winning firm is highlighting its BestWork® DATA as a modern strategic tool that can help alleviate much of the current labor market stress for both companies and individuals. It is especially useful for companies that do not have the capacity for a fully developed HR department. Mind you, HR talent anywhere can get this from HRBoost®.

"BestWork®DATA was created to provide a language between people and businesses so that both parties can better understand each other and make better decisions than just relying on a resume and/or interview. DATA helps a business see if the person can or cannot do the job," commented Nicole Martin, Chief Empowerment Officer and Founder of HRBoost® LLC.

Nicole Martin, Chief Empowerment Officer and Founder of HRBoost® LLC

The online tool includes a simple 25-minute virtual experience that measures hard-wired traits and abilities that show how a person thinks, learns, and behaves. BestWork®DATA presents a clear picture of a job candidate's unique strengths with regard to any job behavior. It makes it easy to see what job applicants can do best and what they cannot do. This enables the person and/or potential employer to better understand how to use their talents to the greatest advantage.

According to Martin, "BestWork® DATA allows employers to view cognitive gifts of candidates with no experience and gain advantages from investing in the right talent for any given role. We have over 6,000 profiles available. I use this tool for Team Building and Team Engineering.

"We know that that the system works; a pest control client went from 100% turnover to 10% using DATA; a 52-year-old company's profitability was 10%-15% annually and increased to 20%-30% using BestWork®Data," said Martin. "In fact, 80% of the companies that use our program, renew their licenses, with some clients relating their satisfaction via our website," she continued.

A similar tool, the BestWork®Data Strengths Inventory, is a double-sided chart showing the distribution of strengths in key job behaviors among a workgroup of individuals that can be used to understand operational strengths gaps, points of advocacy of each individual and communication issues, designed for use with multiple job types. It is useful for training and developing teams within an organization and can be particularly useful for organizations that are re-assembling work teams comprised of new hires and seasoned employees as companies rebuild their operations.

HRBoost offers Unlimited Licenses to organizations with 20 or less employees for $199/month. Companies can privately label the tool to integrate with their talent selection processes for as low as $2,000 a year. They can also contract for Unlimited Assessments for hiring to one position for $500 for 30 days. All options are available to purchase online at https://www.hrboost.com/bestwork-data/

In addition, HRBoost® LLC also offers Personality Tests for Jobs, including:

Strength Charts - Easy to understand charts showing a full range of job behaviors that are critical or important to the performance of certain types of jobs and indicating the individual's strengths on each job capability.

Employee Screening Charts - A quick look at the critical hiring factors for key positions, enabling clients with high volumes of applicants to screen out poor candidates prior to looking at resumés or spending time with interviews.

Job Reports - Brief descriptions of how the individual will perform each of the job behaviors that are critical or important for success with areas of concern highlighted.

Behavioral Event-based Interview Questions - Selection of interview questions based on a candidate's scores that automatically target key issues for that specific candidate working in a particular job.

Onboarding Keys - Gives a quick summary of how to bring the newly hired employee on board efficiently, making them comfortable and productive in a shorter period of time.

Training Coach - Identifies how to train the individual most effectively, based on the way they learn and interact in training situations.

Career Path - This suggests whether the individual is a good prospect for a future management or supervisory role. It also describes the individual's career agility; how flexible they are in adapting to new positions.

Job Strengths - Positive report emphasizing the individual's strengths, but not connected with any specific job, provided to all participants automatically.

