OneSumX ProViso, CASH Suite take top honors in product excellence

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned five 2021 Best in Biz Awards forproduct excellence. The wins include two Gold-level awards for OneSumX ProViso, as Best New Product of the Year, and CASH Suite, for Product Line of the Year. Wolters Kluwer's iLien Motor Vehicle offering won silver and its Online Applications solution won bronze, both in the Enterprise Product of the Year category.

Combining these accolades with another solution win, Wolters Kluwer earned an additional distinction, finishing in second place as Best in Biz Awards' "Most Awarded Companies" in 2021, competing against major companies such as ADP, Optum and Fidelity.

Best in Biz program officials stated that the 11th annual program "saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries the judges repeatedly remarked just how difficult their job was this year and were impressed with the winners' resilience and adaptability, remarkable growth numbers, exemplary dedication to their customers, and commitment to the environment and local communities…2021 resoundingly confirmed that American business is back after the pandemic and stronger than ever before."

"These awards highlight the tremendous commitment displayed by our team to product innovation and leadership, from the creative application of artificial intelligence for managing complex regulatory changes, to technologies that enhance lender workflows, vehicle lien and titling management, and digital lending proficiencies," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "I'm pleased by the sustained, independent market recognition from prestigious, peer-reviewed award programs for solutions that are focused on making an impact of significance for the professionals we serve each day."

OneSumX ProViso enhances larger financial institutions' regulatory compliance management, leveraging Wolters Kluwer's extensive legal library of federal and state regulations and citations-combined with its subject matter experts and deep expertise in artificial intelligence-to analyze and cluster legal requirements across various regulatory topics and jurisdictions.

CASH Suite provides comprehensive financial analysis and risk management that promote efficiency-and effective decisions-throughout the entire commercial lending lifecycle. It provides lenders improved compliance and data access across their loan portfolio, workflow automation, loan performance metrics, and clarity for commercial lending processes and accountability.

As a cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle delivers a single solution for processing and managing motor vehicle titles and liens. The offering helps solve some of the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection.

Online Applications is built specifically for smaller lenders and delivers an experience that rivals institutions with advanced technology footprints. The platform helps optimize lending and document preparation processes in a secure, fast, cost-effective and socially distant manner, empowering lenders to compete in a compliant, convenient and efficient manner.

Now in its eleventh year, the Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged entirely by editors and reporters whose bylines have appeared in some of the media's leading publications. The 2021 panel included judges based at outlets such as USA Today, Wired, Barron's and the Associated Press, who were charged with evaluating more than 700 entries.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' eOriginal suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

