Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Readiness Services 2021 Vendor Assessment(doc US46741420, November 2021).

IDC MarketScape results found that "organizations of all sizes that value an incident readiness provider with deep forensic capabilities and strong regulatory and legal capabilities should consider utilizing Kroll." IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Readiness Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US46741420).

Notable capabilities were highlighted in Kroll's Cyber Risk Retainer and notification services, Kroll CyberClarity360, which assesses third-party cyber risk, data mapping and asset inventory exercises and the Data Protection Officer consultancy service.

Kroll was recognized for the following strengths:

Kroll handles over 2,700 incidents annually, and the related experience and insights are fed into incident readiness services.

Clients can take advantage of regulatory and legal knowledge to inform cyber decisions.

Kroll clients praised the company's assessment capabilities in the areas of risk, network architecture and vulnerabilities.

A critical infrastructure client noted that Kroll is a "trusted advisor" for cyber security planning.

Greg Michaels, Managing Director in Kroll's Cyber Risk practice, said:

"We are proud that Kroll has been recognized as a leader in incident readiness services. We have built on our historic investigatory and forensic capabilities to benefit incident response engagements and better prepare clients for the latest threats."

Michael Quinn, Managing Director in Kroll's Cyber Risk practice, added:

"Clients also benefit from our seamless response capabilities, which help shorten the entire incident lifecycle, with investigation, remediation, notification, monitoring and restoration under a single agreement-something no other cyber security provider is able to match, and from effective preparedness solutions including tabletop exercises and attack simulations that can be part of a flexible retainer."

About Kroll

Kroll is the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

About the IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

