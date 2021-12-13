Anzeige
13.12.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SeaTwirl AB TO2 (667/21)

At the request of SeaTwirl AB, equity rights TO2, will be traded on First North
as from December 17th, 2021, 

Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO2
Short name:   STW TO2    
ISIN code:   SE0017083892  
Orderbook ID:  243380     

Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one
     (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and  
     including May 27, 2022, up to and including June 10, 2022. The     
     Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the   
     volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the 
     period from and including May 12, 2022, up to and including May 25,  
     2022, however not less than 1 SEK and not more than 90 SEK per Share. 
Subscr May 27, 2022, up until June 10, 2022                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
Last  June 7, 2022                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
