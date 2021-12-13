Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SeaTwirl AB TO2 (667/21)

At the request of SeaTwirl AB, equity rights TO2, will be traded on First North as from December 17th, 2021, Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO2 Short name: STW TO2 ISIN code: SE0017083892 Orderbook ID: 243380 Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and including May 27, 2022, up to and including June 10, 2022. The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including May 12, 2022, up to and including May 25, 2022, however not less than 1 SEK and not more than 90 SEK per Share. Subscr May 27, 2022, up until June 10, 2022 iption perio d: Last June 7, 2022 tradi ng day: This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.