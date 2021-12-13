IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP, Plus IJJP Shares in the Open Market

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / IJJP News Headliner: Several questions about the eCETP app's, including authorized and outstanding IJJP shares status.

eCETP launch dates delays were due to integrating additional security measures and implementing administrative features to ensure compliance with USA state and federal government regulatory and international requirements.

The Enterprise WebApp supports a private membership worldwide, with multiple languages, including Fiat plus cryptocurrency conversions. In addition, including streamlining the members' screening for approval with the third party Know You Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) with continuous reviews of member profiles.

The company has no plans or existing activities for Dilution to Impact the daily share price. In addition, we will not increase or decrease the authorized shares nor do anything to increase the outstanding shares.

Another concern was the reverse split or any attempt to get the price over $0.01. There was no interest in a reverse split; the market determines the Buy and Offer price. IJJ Corporations has the task of presenting creditable accomplishments to provide a reason for greater interest in the company and trading.

Go To: Article: Any Changes Requires Revenues and Sales to support changes:

We have stated in previous Press Releases only current accomplishments and progress on delivering whatever we stated in the pipeline. Once eCETP is open to the general public, the Twitter, LinkedIn accounts, and several other media announcements will increase in January 2022.

There was a question to disable comments to prevent bashers on Twitter, which only happens on Twitter. We believe Freedom of speech is essential, and bashers use the opportunity to create unfavorable climates; comments will stay open, we do receive good comments also.

There was a request to publish a company roadmap for 2022. We will provide a roadmap for 2022 once the eCETP launches the first three modules scheduled for late December operation in January 2022.

There are five modules.

Modules Status

Donation Campaign Manager Completed Order and Payment Processor Completed Customer Relationship Manager 95% eCommerce Tracking 90% IJJ internal Tokens Exchange Trader 75%

The eCETP requires modules 1, 2, and 3 completion to provide the Mandatory Training Program (MTP) for Certification as an eCETP operator. Once MTP registration officially opens, we will showcase the app's images and give real-world demonstrations of its benefits to enroll trainees as Alliance Partners and attract new investors starting late December for January 2022.

Another critical module is IJJ internal Tokens Exchange Trader that will issue two Ethereum IJJ Tokens as a benefit added with each order purchased to the Alliance Partner or Donor Backer placed on the eCETP exchange platform.

The IJJ ETH deposits are issued to create volumes to support benefits and Reward programs designed to increase working capital. Additionally, IJJ ETH will trade between Sponsor of Campaigns and Donors for Backing budgetary programs and projects.

To answer the question frequently asked? "what is eCETP?

IJJ Corporation (IJJCorp) Design Requirements Specification document is for a private Membership Network web-based enterprise application. The application is a modular design providing an eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) to process funding and payments services.

The design requirement is for a cloud app providing a downloadable client interface with an option for local and offsite storage and retrievals.

eCETP will utilize Ethereum ERC-777 and the 223 construct standards coding only for the Distributed Ledger Technologies for monetary transaction events as a processing center converting Fiat and Cryptocurrency used for donations and contributions as working capital generated by a donation campaign sponsor.

The target markets are Non-profit Governments at County levels, abroad governments, their territories, Non-profit organizations, and publicly traded companies. In addition, we will onboard For-Profit organization's business developers to market eCETP services. All groups must participate in MTP to become Certified Alliance Partners. All groups must meet the Evidence Member Clause for membership approval and access to eCETP.

The Membership will purchase the Donator Backer Package (DBP). eCETP will offer five DBP packages starting at $50 to $350 each. In addition, there are licenses and two benefit programs as rewards for participants in IJJ internal Tokens Exchange Trader.

We hope the above content will answer most of the frequent questions.

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company aims to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.





