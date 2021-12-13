

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) reported positive data from the fully enrolled phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B, an antibody radiation conjugate targeting CD45, an antigen widely expressed on leukemia and lymphoma cancer cells, immune cells and bone marrow stem cells. The company said it is highly encouraged that the separation in the number of patients potentially evaluable for the primary endpoint of six-month durable complete remission has remained at approximately 5-times or greater compared to control arm through all data analyses and at full enrollment.



Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, said, 'The remarkably consistent and high rates of bone marrow transplant engraftment together with the low rates of non-relapse transplant related mortality at day 100 with Iomab-B through 100% enrollment give us great confidence in SIERRA.'



With the final Iomab-B patient receiving their bone marrow transplant in November 2021, the company confirmed expectation for topline data in the third quarter of 2022.



