

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major rivals in the European session on Monday, erasing its early losses, as investors focus on central bank meetings for the possible future course of monetary policy.



A slew of central bank policy meetings are due this week, including in U.S, Europe, Switzerland, U.K. and Japan.



The Fed is expected to quicken tapering of its asset purchase programme and possibly signal earlier rate hikes in the wake of elevated inflation. The U.S. central bank will end its two-day meeting on Wednesday.



The currency fell in early trades following a warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a 'tidal wave' of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is looming and urged to get a booster dose before the New Year.



In a televised address on Sunday night, Johnson said that a tidal wave of the Omicron is coming and set a deadline to give booster shots before the New Year.



Johnson's speech came after the U.K. raised its covid alert level to four from three amid a jump in the cases of the new variant.



The pound hit a 5-day high of 0.8500 against the euro, after falling to 0.8538 at 2:45 am ET. If the pound rallies again, 0.84 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The pound rose to 1.3268 against the greenback, from a low of 1.3222 seen at 2:30 am ET. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 1.34 mark.



The pound appreciated to a 6-day high of 1.2258 against the franc, after a fall to 1.2195 at 6 pm ET. The currency is likely to resistance support around the 1.24 region.



The pound recovered from its Asian session's low of 149.89 against the yen and was trading at a 6-day high of 150.75. On the upside, resistance is likely seen near the 152.00 level.



