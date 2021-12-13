Listing of AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on December 13, 2021 to list AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of December 14, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Citadele banka" Issuer's short name CBL Securities ISIN code LV0000880102 Securities maturity date 13.12.2031 Nominal value of one security 10 000 EUR Number of listed securities 4 000 Annual coupon rate 5% Coupon payments Twice per year on June 13 and December 13 Orderbook short name CBLB050031A AS "Citadele banka" Prospectus and the Final Terms are available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.