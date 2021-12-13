Anzeige
13.12.2021
Listing of AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on December 13, 2021 to list AS "Citadele banka" bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of December 14, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS "Citadele banka"           
Issuer's short name      CBL                   
Securities ISIN code      LV0000880102               
Securities maturity date    13.12.2031                
Nominal value of one security 10 000 EUR                
Number of listed securities  4 000                  
Annual coupon rate       5%                    
Coupon payments        Twice per year on June 13 and December 13
Orderbook short name      CBLB050031A               

AS "Citadele banka" Prospectus and the Final Terms are available in the
announcement here. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
