Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold has concluded it's 2021 deep drilling program at it's 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper Gold Project in the Cariboo region of BC, with extensive additional deep drilling set to resume in early February, 2022. 2021 drilling at Lac La Hache now totals 5,277.4 metres including 6 deep holes and 2 shallow holes at Road Gold. Drilling at the Ann North and G1 South areas indicate that anticipated mineralized zones in both areas are getting wider at depth. Due to backlogs at analytical labs caused by the very busy exploration season in BC, assays from all unreported 2021 holes remain pending, including Road Gold, with first results expected late December and early January 2022.

"The purpose of the deep drilling is to test the property's potential for Red Chris style alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization, and our geological team is pleased with the geology of what we are seeing," said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives. "The structure extending to the southeast of G1 Deposit, interpreted as a feeder zone to G1, also hosts porphyry-style mineralization/alteration within the Nicola volcaniclastic sediments, at increasing depths to the southeast. We hope to follow this structure down to a porphyry intrusive source. The final hole here, G21-54, intersected a mineralized intrusive dike that supports our interpretation. At Ann North, we have substantially increased the thickness of mineralized, intensely K-altered porphyry, extending from historical shallow to more than 800m depth so far. The presence of visible chalcopyrite, bornite and molybdenite is encouraging, but obviously, grades are difficult to estimate visually so we eagerly await the assays."

"A tremendous number of core samples are now at the lab awaiting analysis and we will report assay results as they come in," said EnGold President & CEO David H. Brett. "Our 2022 program is expected to be as robust as 2021 and we look forward a very busy year at Lac La Hache."

In other news, investors are invited to visit EnGold's booth at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference talking place January 16-17, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

