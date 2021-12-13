

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - A study sponsored by Medtronic Plc (MDT), an American-Irish healthcare technology provider, has revealed that balloon kyphoplasty or BKP, or vertebroplasty or VP procedures in patients with spinal fractures have supported to decrease, or eliminate oral opioids.



In addition, such therapies have yielded positive results to cut payer costs of the patients with spinal fractures, Medtronic said elaborating the study results published in Osteoporosis International.



The study has also claimed that both BKP and VP procedures can treat painful pathological fractures of the vertebral body due to osteoporosis, cancer, or benign lesions.



The major objective of the BKP and VP is to relieve pain and stabilize vertebral compression fractures (VCFs). BKP includes better pain relief and improved quality of life and has reduced the need for prescription of opioids.



The study also examined the effect of BKP or VP on post-procedure opioid prescription fills and payer costs in patients with VCF.



The analysis found that 57.1 percent of patients' decreased use of oral opioids, with 48.7 percent discontinuing the use altogether and 8.4 percent reducing prescription refills post-procedure when compared to the six months prior to the procedure.



