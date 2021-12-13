TXT e-solutions reported 15% year-on-year organic revenue growth for Q321, further boosted by contributions from recent acquisitions HSPI (+21%) and TeraTron (+11%). EBITDA increased 49% over the same period with a small increase in margin to 13.4%. While the pandemic has reduced demand for certain products and services, TXT has managed to expand into other areas organically and via acquisition to win new business (eg sustainable transport, defence, fintech). Diversification, combined with early signs of recovery from TXT's civil aviation and financial services customers, positions the company well to grow this year and next.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...