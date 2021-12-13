

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ADM (ADM) unveiled a comprehensive plan to drive continued earnings growth to $6.00 - $7.00 per share by 2025. The company will reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2035 from a 2019 baseline.



The company targets doubling of nutrition profitability to a range of $1.25 billion - $1.5 billion by 2025.



The company detailed a five-year plan with targets including net incremental operating profit growth of $1.2 billion, which translates to high single-digit percentage earnings per share growth from a current normalized baseline of $4.00-$4.50 per share to a new baseline of $6.00-$7.00 by 2025.



The company targets growth across all three business units, with Nutrition targeting $1.25 billion - $1.5 billion in operating profit by 2025.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARCHER DANIELS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de