The "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital educational publishing market in Europe is poised to grow by 2.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.58%
The market is driven by innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers and the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector. This study identifies the competitive price of digital educational content as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market growth in Europe during the next few years.
The report on the digital educational publishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The digital educational publishing market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital educational publishing market vendors in Europe that include Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc.
Also, the digital educational publishing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K-12 Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate and skill-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sweden Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Austria Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Lagardere SCA
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- RELX Plc
- Scholastic Inc.
