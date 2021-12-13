The "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital educational publishing market in Europe is poised to grow by 2.65 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.58%

The market is driven by innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers and the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector. This study identifies the competitive price of digital educational content as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

The report on the digital educational publishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The digital educational publishing market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital educational publishing market vendors in Europe that include Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc.

Also, the digital educational publishing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate and skill-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sweden Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Austria Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Cengage Learning Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Lagardere SCA

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

RELX Plc

Scholastic Inc.

