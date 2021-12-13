Anzeige
WKN: 896938 ISIN: NO0003679102 Ticker-Symbol: 8NR 
Frankfurt
13.12.21
08:07 Uhr
2,135 Euro
-0,015
-0,70 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.12.2021 | 16:34
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 19.8 million

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) has appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for track construction, electro and groundwork at Haapajärvi and Oulainen raw wood terminals in Northern Finland.

The contract is valued at approximately EUR 19.8 million. The work will commence in January 2022, and is scheduled for completion in November 2023.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-finland---eur-19-8-million,c3471438

© 2021 PR Newswire
