The procurement exercise will be open to hydroelectric, wind, solar and biomass projects.From pv magazine Latam Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador has launched three different tenders to bring 900 MW of power generation capacity online and a transmission line. Through one of the three procurement exercises - the Bloque de Energías Renovables No Convencionales - the Ecuadorian authorities intend to allocate 500 MW of installed power from hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biomass plants. These projects will be spread across different geographical regions of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...