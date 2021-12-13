Halifax, Nova Scotia - (December 13, 2021) - Building on its revolutionary approach to detecting the virus that causes Covid-19, Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF) (FSE:AHUH) ("Sixth Wave' or the "Company') is working to commercialize its technology, advancing the prospect of widely available Covid tests that can rapidly, accurately, and inexpensively detect the presence of the virus and its mutations. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...