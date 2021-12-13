Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this hair wigs and extensions market report.

The hair wigs and extensions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Insights:

The interest in improving appearances and drop in new purchase of harmful chemical-laden products such as hair relaxers bodes well for the growth of the hair wigs and extensions market in Africa .

. Hair from Indian temples is highly valued for making extensions and full-length wigs as it is often virgin and Remy. There has also been an increase in non-Indian hair sources over the last few years from countries such as Peru , Russia , and Brazil .

, , and . New entrants need to have professional personnel on the manufacturing side and high capital investment in developing new technology to effectively compete with established players.

Several small- and medium-sized manufacturers are cropping up in Asian countries, thereby fragmenting the market to a large extent. These manufacturers are catering to local and domestic beauty shops and are also providing training to the staff of beauty stores on how to use wigs and extensions.

The global demand for premium-quality hair products is influencing manufacturers to set up production facilities in Asian countries, mainly in China and India , and offer hair wigs and extensions at lower prices than those in international markets.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, hair types, end-users, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 3 key vendors, and 58 other vendors are profiled in the report

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Opportunities Assessment

Payers in the hair wigs and extensions market offering discounted products to boost their sales volume and consequently achieve revenue growth. Companies with better financial resources can develop innovative products as well as source better quality hair, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and could make their products and services non-competitive and even obsolete, before they can recover the promotional and commercialization costs. The rising popularity of hair wigs and extensions, coupled with several international celebrities accepting and promoting the use of wigs and extensions and creating immense opportunities for the players in the market. The market for hair wigs and extensions in Germany is reaching maturity. Hence, new sales are expected to be driven by the launch of innovative products and those made with high-quality synthetic hair fibers.

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Products

Hair Extensions

By End-user



Lengthening and Volumizing





Coloring





Styling



By Fitting Type



Clip-in





Micro Link





Tape-in





Glue-in



By Hair Type



Human





Synthetic

Hair Wigs

By End-user



Leisure





Beautification





Functional



By Cap Type



Monofilament





Lace



By Hair Type



Human





Synthetic

Toupee

By Gender



Men





Women



By Hair Type



Human





Synthetic

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Hair Type

Hair Sourcing

By Product

Extensions



Wigs



Toupee

Synthetic

By Product

Extensions



Wigs



Toupee

End-users

Individual Consumers



Entertainment & Fashion Industry

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE



Nigeria

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Potential in Middle Income Consumers

Urban Community Imposing Image Makeovers

Increasing Use of Wigs in Fashion and Entertainment Industry

Growing Hair Fall Rate among Men and Women

Prominent Vendors

Godrej

Great Lengths

Evergreen Product Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Aderans

Aleriana Wigs

Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product Co. Ltd.

Artnature

AY Hair Products

Balmain Hair

Beaudiva

Bellami Hair

Bloomsbury Wigs

Bohyme

Charm Hair

CheapWigSales

Cinderella

Dan Choi's Remy New York

Remy New York Diamond Hair Company

Dini Wigs

Diva Divine India

Donna Bella

Easihair Pro

Femme Hair & Beauty

FN LongLocks

Glam Seamless

Hair Life India

Hair Visions International

Hair Zone

Hairdreams

Hairlocs

His and Her Hair Goods

Human Hair Argentina

India Hair International (IHI)

Indique

Indo Hair

Just Extensions

Klix Hair Extensions

Locks & Bonds

Lord Hair

Lush Wigs

Luxy Hair

Madali

Mayvenn

OMG Queen

Paula Young

Racoon International

Rebecca

RichFeel

Ruimei Hair Products

Shake-n-Go Fashion (SNG)

SO.CAP.

THE HAIR SHOP

True Indian Hair

TSD Hair

Woven Hair

Xuchang Haoyuan

Xuchang Penghui

Xuchang Shengtai

YH Hair

Yinnuohair

Explore our consumer goods and retail tech profile to know more about the industry.

