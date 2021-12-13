Dutch researchers have used optic colored filters to make building-integrated PV products that are more suitable for urban environments with cultural heritage value. They discovered that the filters do not affect a cell's open-circuit voltage and fill factor, but only the short-circuit current. And this alone is not enough to make the tech commercially viable.Researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed a computational model to apply colored optic filters to building-integrated BIPV products, in order to improve the visual impact of rooftop projects in urban ...

