ESG Clean Energy, LLC, developers of net zero, distributed power generation and clean energy manufacturing solutions, announced today it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Ethatec GmbH for the use of ESG's patented CO2-free power generation technology to power its production of ethanol.

Under the LOI, US-based ESG Clean Energy will provide its patented carbon-capture system to enable Ethatec GmbH to produce different products in a sustainable way while preventing tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere every year.

Ethatec uses a unique process using waste from bakeries and pizza factories (old bread, dough, and other starch-based foods). The method involves first crushing and mixing the raw waste with water before being fed into a hammer mill. The resulting liquid is then mixed with water and enzymes and heated in a multi-stage mashing process to saccharify the starch. It is then cooled and fed into fermentation tanks. Yeast is then added for alcoholic fermentation of the sugar and after 72 hours, the mixture is fed to a distillation system where ethanol is obtained. Ethatec can also produce and manufacture other products using this unique system, including biogas and nitrogen fertilizer.

In order to meet the growing power demand for their production process, significant amounts of energy are required to run the operation. By using the ESG Clean Energy carbon-capture power generation system, Ethatec will be able to use natural gas to power their manufacturing plants while achieving a net zero carbon footprint.

"We are excited to explore the new opportunities with Ethatec and see how our carbon-capture system can augment their unique manufacturing system," said Lutz Deyerling, Vice President European Operations and Corporate Finance at ESG Clean Energy. "Combining their system with ESG's carbon-capture technology would create one of the most environmentally friendly systems in the industry today."

The ESG system is truly unique with its ability to create a Net Zero carbon outcome from a conventional, natural gas, internal combustion engine without loss of efficiency.

Exhaust gas contains a significant amount of water vapor and CO2 as naturally occurring byproducts of the combustion process. By separating those two elements, the ESG system can produce distilled water and other commodities such as urea, methanol, and recycled plastics while capturing close to 100% of the CO2.

As a result, Net Zero Carbon Footprint power production is achieved.

Besides electrical power generation, the ESG system can also be utilized in a number of different environments, including:

Plastics Recycling Operations - Can be made more affordable and safer for the environment by providing low-cost, CO2-free heat that is critical to its processing.

Nitrogen Removal - Can be done more efficiently and cleanly. Nitrogen can cause algae blooms in wastewater treatment plants and is a risk to human health, so its removal has become an emerging, worldwide concern.

Stranded Natural Gas Wells - Can be effectively converted from non-operating revenue producers to operating revenue producers by incorporating the ESG system into its production process.

Microgrids Can be made more reliable in times of emergency with the distributed power abilities of ESG power generation when regional grids go down.

Data Centers Can provide large data centers with clean low-cost energy in a relatively small package.

Crypto Mining Operations Can meet the energy demands of crypto mining operations without emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

About ESG Clean Energy, LLC

ESG Clean Energy, LLC (ESG) develops Net Zero Carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for businesses and power providers using natural gas. The ESG system utilizes patented, off-the-shelf technology to efficiently produce electricity while capturing and converting 100% of the carbon dioxide and water vapor, which can be used in the production of various commodities, such as distilled water, ethanol, and urea. More information about ESG Clean Energy, its technology, and its current projects can be found at www.ESGcleanEnergy.com.

