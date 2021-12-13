Javi Perez Selected as a member of the European Advisory Board for the IAPP

Javi Perez, Data Protection Officer at Lionbridge, has been selected as a member of the European Advisory Board for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). He will serve this coming 2022 term. The IAPP is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, promote, and improve the privacy profession globally.

The European Advisory Board plays a critical role in the development and growth of the IAPP in Europe. It actively advises and supports the IAPP on strategic initiatives and champions the rapidly developing privacy profession in the region.

"I am excited to join the European Advisory Board and use my experience in this industry to help the IAPP's with their vision and commitments to the privacy community," said Perez. "This is a group of dedicated and talented individuals."

The nominating committee assesses nominees for the advisory board based on IAPP certification status, existing leadership roles within the IAPP and industry diversity, just to name a few.

Perez has been involved with the IAPP since 2014 holding both the Certified Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) and Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) certifications, achieving the designation of Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). He additionally was a Co-Chair of IAPP Dublin KnowledgeNet from January of 2016 to December of 2017.

Joining Lionbridge in 2020 Perez has led the enhancement of our data protection program, the strategy to successfully get ISO 27001:2019 certified, the assessment of new laws and regulations across the different regions as well as changes to the existing ones and ultimately, the implementation of the appropriate internal controls to be compliant. Perez is continuously showing his commitment and diversity in the field.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support, and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at iapp.org.

