Adocia's technology has shown promising in vivo results with the oral administration of a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of diabetes

The potential of this technology is being assessed across different therapeutic peptides and proteins

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatments and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of peptides and proteins, announced today the filing of a patent for an oral delivery technology of peptides.

Peptides and proteins are widely used as drugs, especially in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes. However, almost all these drugs are only available in injectable dosage forms, which represents a burden for patients and limits the adoption of these products, especially in chronic diseases that require numerous and regular injections.

In recent years, intense research efforts have focused on developing oral dosage forms. However, there are considerable technological challenges as peptides are not naturally absorbed in the digestive tract and undergo significant degradation before entering the bloodstream.

Adocia has developed a formulation which has demonstrated through preclinical studies an enhancement of the efficiency of peptide absorption by the digestive tract, making it possible to switch from injectable to oral dosage forms.

"We are pleased to add this third technology platform to our portfolio. It opens up a number of applications in markets we know well, such as diabetes and obesity," said Gérard Soula, President CEO of Adocia. "We plan to conduct a first-in-human clinical study in 2022 to validate the proof of concept".

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic peptides and proteins for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (M1Pram and BioChaperoneLisPram). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia's preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal combinations for diabetes treatment: a combination of aspart rapid acting insulin analog and pramlintide (BioChaperone AsPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide). In addition, there are three multi-hormonal products for the treatment of obesity: a combination of glucagon and exenatide (BioChaperone GluExe), a combination of pramlintide and exenatide (PramExe) and a triple combination of pramlintide glucagon exenatide (BioChaperone PramGluExe).

Adocia's portfolio is based on three technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use; 2) A platform designed to improve cell therapy techniques using a hydrogel matrix; 3) A platform for the oral delivery of peptides.

