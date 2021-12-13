The EPIC-CROWN-2 project, initiated by Fab'entech (Lyon-based biotech company), has received funding to the tune of 9.2 million euros from the European Commission. Thanks to this grant, awarded in the context of the first call for HERA projects (HERA is a new European authority dedicated to preparing and responding to health emergencies), Fab'entech will be able to accelerate the development of its clinical programme in order to provide, as rapidly as possible, its treatment against SARS-CoV-2.

EPIC-CROWN-2 TO ACCELERATE THE CLINICAL PHASE

The EPIC-CROWN-2 project, driven by Fab'entech as part of a consortium of 5 partners1, was selected by the European Commission in response to the first call for HERA projects to combat SARS-Cov-2 and its variants. With global funding of 9.2 million euros, the consortium is one of the 11 European projects selected. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fab'entech has drawn on its expertise and past experience in the field of infectious diseases to develop and produce a polyclonal antibody treatment against SARS-Cov-2 with high neutralising ability known as FABENCOV. Targeting the treatment of at-risk patients with moderate to severe symptoms of respiratory distress, it has provided the preclinical demonstration of its efficacy against the main variants currently circulating.

The aim of the EPIC-CROWN-2 project is rapid assessment of the clinical benefits of FABENCOV in a multi-centre Phase II a/b study on 400 patients, conducted in four European countries. Moreover, additional studies conducted in vitro and in vivo will make it possible to optimise the product's therapeutic indications by documenting its neutralising ability on variants of interest and by evaluating the clinical biomarkers used to refine the target population.

VALUABLE EUROPEAN SUPPORT FOR FAB'ENTECH

Since its creation in 2009, Fab'entech has been at the heart of the fight against infectious diseases. The support received means international recognition for Fab'entech ; it validates its approach and the relevance of its research in the fight against Covid-19.

"We are proud and happy to be one of the winners in the first call for HERA projects. The funding rewards the great efforts made by our associates and partners. This is a real collective success. These funds will help accelerate the development of our treatment against Covid-19 and hence reduce the time until it is available to patients. To address this unprecedented pandemic, we need to develop different therapeutic solutions that are effective against the virus and can also be adapted to its various mutations. The polyclonal approach taken by Fab'entech could well be an effective response. It is our responsibility to demonstrate this in our upcoming clinical studies "concludes Sébastien Iva, CEO of Fab'entech

To find out more about Fab'entech and its commitment to combat Covid-19, download its profile.

About polyclonal antibodies

Fab'entech's know-how is based is based on a safe and tested polyclonal antibodies technology, initially developed by Sanofi Pasteur and enhanced for more than 10 years by the industrial and Research Development teams at Fab'entech. Administered at the hospital, these antibodies replace those that the patient has not had the time to produce naturally. They recognise and neutralise the virus or toxin in only a few minutes, stopping the progression of the disease or intoxication. The benefit of a polyclonal response to an antigen presentation is the ability to neutralise the virus even in the case of a mutation. The efficacy of the polyclonal antibodies developed by Fab'entech has already been proven on other emerging diseases such as H5N1 and Ebola for which the WHO had appealed to the biotech.

About Fab'entech

Fab'entech is a French biotech created in 2009 and specialised in the development and production of polyclonal antibodies intended for the treatment of emerging infectious diseases and biodefense solutions.

For further information please visit our site: www.fabentech.com

1 HISS, Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis (Athens, Greece) IRD, French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (Montpellier, France) IMAS12, University Hospital October 12 (Madrid, Spain) BNITM, Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (Hamburg, Germany)

