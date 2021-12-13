Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Polyurethane Adhesive Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 11.67 Billion by 2027- Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this polyurethane adhesive market report.

The polyurethane adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021-2027.

Key Insights:

Most manufactures sell their products through offline distribution networks as it is the traditional way of distributing products to the market or end-users. Moreover, online channels help manufacturers to connect with consumers directly by cutting middlemen and increasing profitability. Manufacturers have an opportunity for forward integration and increasing their presence in new geographical regions.

Integrating polyurethane adhesive in vehicle manufacturing has helped manufacturers reduce their dependency on heavy and bulky bolts and rivets. Polyurethane adhesive helps to reduce weight and offers better durability thereby, fueling the growth of the market.

Silver-filled polyurethane adhesives are experiencing a jump in demand as many companies are focusing on using polyurethane as an electrically conductive adhesive. Silver-filled polyurethane adhesives are two-part adhesives. Therefore, they are either supplied pre-mixed and frozen or require mixing such as the snap-cure epoxies, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the polyurethane adhesive market across the globe.

During the ongoing trend of medical wearable devices, the adoption rate of these devices is booming in the global market. Several global technology companies entering the market to expand their product portfolio in the market. The user's skin generates moisture while wearing medical devices. Therefore, it is important to use adhesives that reduce moisture and ensure user safety. Polyurethane adhesives provide high moisture permeability and good adhesion.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021-2027

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by component, resin type, distribution channel, application, technology, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors, and 20 other vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/polyurethane-adhesive-market

Polyurethane Adhesive Market - Opportunities Assessment

Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly polyurethane adhesives with low or no VOC content. To maintain a competitive edge, global players are focusing on developing innovative products and increasing their product portfolio by making large investments in R&D. Moreover, with the increasing demand for water-based adhesives, especially in the European region, growth opportunities are expected to grow in the water-based polyurethane adhesive market. The growing adoption of electric vehicles will enable the automobile sector to continue to be a key market for vendors of polyurethane adhesives. The construction industry is expected to surge the demand of the market in the upcoming years. During the ongoing pandemic large vaccination drives and lifting of lockdown relaxations have amplified the growth of the automotive sector, which, in turn, will boost the demand for polyurethane adhesives in the automotive and transport industry.

Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Components

One Part

Two Part

Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Application

Automobile Industry

Building & Construction

Packaging

Footwear

DIY

Aerospace

Wind Turbine

Others

Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot-Melt

Pressure-Sensitive

Others

Polyurethane Adhesive Market by Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Relevance of Electrically Conductive Polyurethane Adhesive

Bio-Based Polyols in Polyurethane Adhesive

Polyurethane Adhesive Derived from Castor Oil

Suitable for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Increasing Use of Hot Melt Adhesives

Increasing Use of Polyurethane Adhesives in Packaging Industry

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/polyurethane-adhesive-market

Key Vendors

3M

Arkema

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Other Prominent Vendors

Beardow Adams

DOW

Dymax

Franklin International

Huntsman

ITW Performance Polymers

Jowat

Pidilite Industries

Sika

Wacker Chemie AG

Delo

Eastman

Berry Global

Masterbond

Permabond

Parson Adhesive

Mapei

Anabond

Lintec

Scott Bader

Explore our chemical and material profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Industrial Adhesives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg