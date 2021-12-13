

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Monday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid worries about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic recovery.



Traders also looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also announce their respective monetary policies this week.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.38 or about 0.5% at $71.29 a barrel.



Brent crude futures drifted down $0.73 or nearly 1% to $74.42 a barrel.



The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons, the World Health Organization said in a technical brief issued on Sunday, referring to the virus' potential ability to evade immunity provided by antibodies.



According to reports, the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in more than 60 countries so far. Oxford University said vaccines showed to induce lower levels of protection against Omicron.



Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday he expected the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which will meet on January 4 to decided on their output policy, to maintain its current policy of gradual monthly increases in supply by 400,000 bpd.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it will sell 18 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) on Dec. 17, as part of a previous plan to try to reduce gasoline prices.



